Pakistan has officially entered the hardware manufacturing space with the rise of Viper Technology, the first local brand to design and assemble laptops, desktops, and advanced computing products within the country. At a time when most IT hardware is imported, Viper’s emergence marks a pivotal step toward building local capacity, reducing import dependency, and boosting industrial self-reliance in the tech sector.

The company’s hardware lineup includes a range of devices tailored for both everyday users and high-performance needs, making tech accessibility more affordable for local consumers. However, despite the milestone, Pakistan’s lack of infrastructure support and ease-of-business frameworks continues to be a major roadblock for hardware manufacturers.

In an exclusive conversation with TechJuice, Khushnood Aftab Shaikh, CEO of Viper Technology Group, shared that the company has partnered with Chinese ODM suppliers to locally manufacture components and assemble final products in Pakistan. He stated,

“China has established itself as a global technology powerhouse. For Pakistan, this is not just a trend to observe; it’s an opportunity to act. By localizing production and pursuing tech partnerships, we can reduce foreign exchange spending and foster skilled employment.”

Shaikh added that Viper’s #MadeinPakistan vision is about more than just assembling machines. It includes integrating in-house developed software solutions with the hardware to deliver value-added technology for both domestic and international users.

Despite these efforts, Viper continues to face business challenges. “Whoever is handling local setups in Pakistan often lacks the technical depth to manage such operations effectively,” Shaikh noted. He emphasized the need for long-term policy support and technical infrastructure to strengthen this emerging sector.

What Viper Offers

On the market, Viper’s products include options like the Viper P40 Notebook, available for around PKR 72,000, featuring a Core i3-10th Gen processor and SSD storage, suitable for students and professionals alike. At the higher end, devices such as the Viper Expeder X, with an Intel i7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU, cater to power users and gamers.

This landmark achievement by Viper Technology Group not only makes it Pakistan’s first IT hardware manufacturer but also sets the stage for a broader shift in how Pakistan approaches tech innovation, industrial independence, and digital transformation.