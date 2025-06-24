The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has unveiled a landmark performance report, marking a new chapter in Pakistan’s passport services. From record-breaking issuance numbers to round-the-clock service and digital upgrades, the department has moved swiftly to meet public needs.







In an impressive leap, Pakistan issued 13 million passports in just two years, nearly double its historical annual average of 3.4 million. This surge comes amid rising international travel and employment needs. Over the past 17 years, a total of 55 million passports have been issued.

More than 130,000 overseas Pakistanis accessed passport services through the online portal last year alone. The platform allows users to apply, renew, and track their passports without visiting embassies, transforming convenience and boosting satisfaction among the diaspora.

Government Revenue Sees Major Boost

The Passport Directorate’s financial impact is equally noteworthy. Over the last two years, it contributed PKR 40 billion annually to the national treasury, double previous years. Since its inception, the department has transferred PKR 295.7 billion to state coffers.







To cope with increased demand, the department established 32 new passport counters, bringing the national total to 232. The purchase of 10 advanced printers and 6 laminators has significantly enhanced production capacity.

E-Gates and Mobile App Bring Security and Ease

Innovation remains at the heart of the department’s upgrades. E-gates, designed to streamline verification and ease crowding, are being rolled out across offices. Meanwhile, the revamped passport mobile app now includes biometric uploads, real-time tracking, and online appointment booking.

Legal Documents and Citizen Services

In addition to passport services, the department issued:

4,447 renunciation certificates

1 naturalization certificate

53 citizenship certificates

These services have been digitized to reduce manual errors and speed up processing.

Tackling Public Complaints Head-On

In a strong show of accountability, over 73,700 complaints were resolved through the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) in the past year alone. Timely and transparent service responses have built public trust.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi, Director General of Passports, stated: “We’ve aligned with global standards to ensure safe, efficient service delivery.”

He credited innovations like 24/7 service centers and the removal of processing backlogs as pivotal in meeting public expectations.

24/7 Services in Major Urban Centers

A major highlight is the rollout of 24/7 passport issuance in Pakistan’s major cities. Citizens can now receive services at any time of the day, helping reduce long queues and delays, redefining government efficiency.

From issuing 13 million passports in record time to revolutionizing user experience through digital tools and service expansions, the passport department is setting a new bar for public service in Pakistan. Both at home and abroad, citizens now have access to faster, smarter, and more reliable passport facilities than ever before.