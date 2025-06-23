By AbdulWasay ⏐ 21 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Pubg 4thrives Seize Esports World Cup 2025 Entry

Pakistan’s rise in the esports world took a major leap forward. PUBG Mobile team 4Thrives secured the nation’s first-ever qualification for the Esports World Cup 2025.



They secured their spot in the prestigious tournament by finishing as the second runner-up at the PMSL Central and South Asia (CSA) Spring 2025 event, against top-tier squads.

From Garage to Global Stage

What makes their achievement even more remarkable is that 4Thrives reached this landmark with no sponsorship. Instead, the team relied fully on raw talent, dedication, and unwavering teamwork. Their journey began with standout performances at national-level tournaments like PMNC Pakistan. It paved the way to their strong showing in the PMSL CSA Spring 2025.

The CSA Spring 2025 featured a prize pool of $200,000, where 4Thrives secured third place and a cash prize of $17,000, an infusion of funds that will bolster their preparation for the Esports World Cup.



4Thrives: Ahead to Riyadh and Beyond

The Esports World Cup 2025 will be the largest competitive gaming event in history. Set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (July 8 to August 24), the multi-title tournament is backed by a whopping $70 million prize pool. The PUBG Mobile segment alone offers a high-stakes $2 million purse, making it one of the most coveted battlegrounds in the tournament.

Formed in December 2024, 4Thrives consists of five talented young players: CAIRO, FALAK, IQ, NOCKi, and T24OP. In under a year, the team has made rapid strides in the highly competitive Pakistani esports landscape with skill, strategy, and heart.

4Thrives, pakistan gaming, PUBG
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Teslas Robotaxi Hits The Road In Austin

Tesla’s Robotaxi hits the road in Austin

Only 3 Of Pakistan Retailers Accept Digital Payments Sbp

Only 3% of Pakistan Retailers Accept Digital Payments: SBP

Audit Report Uncovers Rs1 Trillion Irregularities In Punjab

Audit Report Uncovers Rs1 Trillion Irregularities in Punjab

Pakistanis Spend Over Rs317 Billion On Online Apps In Fy 2024 25

Pakistanis spend over Rs317 Billion on online apps in FY 2024–25

Kp Cabinet Approves Rs3 2 Billion Expansion For Peshawar Brt

KP Cabinet Approves Rs3.2 Billion Expansion for Peshawar BRT

Karachi To Welcome 100 Ev Charging Stations

Karachi to Welcome 100 EV Charging Stations

Kp Suffers Daily Loss Of Rs583 Million Due To Power Theft

KP suffers daily loss of Rs583 million due to power theft

Pakistans Airspace Not Used In Us Strike On Iran

Fact Check: Pakistan’s Airspace Used in US Strike on Iran?

Senate Blocks 18 Tax On Solar Panels In Budget Review

Senate Blocks 18% Tax on Solar Panels in Budget Review

Sbp Calls For Long Term Investment Incentives

SBP Calls for Long-Term Investment Incentives

Teslas Robotaxi Launches With Human Monitors Not Fully Driverless

Tesla’s Robotaxi launches with Human Monitors, not fully driverless

Snapchat Acquires Saturn To Deepen Its Bond With Gen Z

Snapchat Acquires ‘Saturn’ to Deepen Its Bond with Gen Z

Perplexitys Super Bowl Tweet Drives 50 Surge In App Installs With 1m Contest

Apple Eyeing Perplexity AI Amid Growing AI Arms Race