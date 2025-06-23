Pakistan’s rise in the esports world took a major leap forward. PUBG Mobile team 4Thrives secured the nation’s first-ever qualification for the Esports World Cup 2025.







They secured their spot in the prestigious tournament by finishing as the second runner-up at the PMSL Central and South Asia (CSA) Spring 2025 event, against top-tier squads.

From Garage to Global Stage

What makes their achievement even more remarkable is that 4Thrives reached this landmark with no sponsorship. Instead, the team relied fully on raw talent, dedication, and unwavering teamwork. Their journey began with standout performances at national-level tournaments like PMNC Pakistan. It paved the way to their strong showing in the PMSL CSA Spring 2025.

The CSA Spring 2025 featured a prize pool of $200,000, where 4Thrives secured third place and a cash prize of $17,000, an infusion of funds that will bolster their preparation for the Esports World Cup.







4Thrives: Ahead to Riyadh and Beyond

The Esports World Cup 2025 will be the largest competitive gaming event in history. Set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (July 8 to August 24), the multi-title tournament is backed by a whopping $70 million prize pool. The PUBG Mobile segment alone offers a high-stakes $2 million purse, making it one of the most coveted battlegrounds in the tournament.

Formed in December 2024, 4Thrives consists of five talented young players: CAIRO, FALAK, IQ, NOCKi, and T24OP. In under a year, the team has made rapid strides in the highly competitive Pakistani esports landscape with skill, strategy, and heart.