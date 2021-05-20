Pakistan now has over 100 million broadband subscribers & 181 million mobile subscribers, PTA

Pakistan’s total teledensity reached 85 percent with over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently revealed.

“There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers with total teledensity at 85pc, over 181 million mobile subscribers, and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers,” said PTA. “88pc of Pakistan has access to internet/broadband services at one of the lowest rates in the region,” the regulator added.

Meanwhile, Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa’s (R) message on World Telecom & Information Society Day, said that COVID-19 had accelerated the pace of digital transformation. As the world adjusts to the new normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality, and affordability.

According to the PTA, Pakistan will get commercially available 5G internet by 2022-23. Meanwhile, the IT Ministry also plans on spending Rs.30 billion on Internet & connectivity projects in the less developed areas. However, despite the measures, Pakistan’s Internet quality remains one of the lowest in South Asia.

Pakistan’s educational crises are getting worse as the lack of internet forces Pakistani students to quit studies – one of the most evident symptoms of the problem aisthe slow pace of internet/telecom projects currently ongoing.