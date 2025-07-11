The first-ever Hermès Birkin bag, made for Jane Birkin, has sold for $10 million at a Sotheby’s auction. The bag was auctioned in Paris and broke all previous records for handbag sales globally. Bidding began at €1 million and escalated quickly, drawing gasps from the audience. A Japanese private collector placed the winning bid after surpassing eight other contenders. The final price, including fees, totaled €8.58 million.

Catherine Benier, the former owner, called it the “jewel of my collection.” She had bought the bag 25 years ago. “I’m very nostalgic that it’s no longer mine,” Benier said in a statement shared by Sotheby’s.

The Birkin bag was first auctioned by Jane Birkin in 1994 for an AIDS charity. Since then, it changed hands twice before this historic sale. The bag is now the second-most expensive fashion item ever sold at auction. The most expensive fashion item remains Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, sold for $32.5 million in 2024.

The Birkin’s origin began during a 1984 flight. Birkin had told Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas that she needed a better handbag. The result was a tote large enough for baby bottles, now iconic. This original prototype includes her initials, stickers, a built-in nail clipper, and a non-detachable strap. Its worn appearance reflects many years of personal use by Jane Birkin.

Modern Birkins start at $10,000 and are only offered to loyal clients. Celebrities like the Kardashians, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Lopez frequently carry them.

In 2023, American buyers sued Hermès for denying access to the exclusive bags. Birkin had once criticized Hermès for using crocodile skin. Despite tensions, she remained closely tied to the bag’s legacy.