By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 30 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Patients Must Now Pay For Treatment In Public Hospitals Across Punjab

Treatment in public hospitals across Punjab is no longer free, following the provincial government’s decision to halt the health card programme starting July 1, 2025. The sudden move has left patients scrambling to arrange money for critical medical procedures.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Committee has formally issued a notification ending all free treatment in public hospitals under the health card scheme. The provincial health department has directed medical superintendents, district health officers, and heads of district health authorities not to accept any documents tied to the discontinued programme from the new fiscal year onward.

Additionally, the insurance company managing the scheme will also stop processing hospital paperwork for treatment in public hospitals under the former health card coverage. This means all ongoing medical cases have effectively been terminated as of today.

Hospitals Begin Discharging Patients as Programme Ends

In immediate response, government hospitals across the Rawalpindi region have begun discharging patients who were admitted under the now-defunct scheme. Patients who relied on treatment in public hospitals through this facility are being told to arrange funds for essential surgeries, dialysis sessions, and cardiac procedures such as stent placements.

The abrupt suspension of free treatment in public hospitals has sparked anxiety among low-income families who depended heavily on the health card programme to cover costly medical needs. Many fear they may now have to forego vital treatments altogether.

Healthcare experts warn the policy change could overwhelm emergency services and lead to a surge in untreated cases, as countless patients are unable to afford private care or even hospital fees for basic procedures.

The move comes at a time when the cost of living is already climbing, and public resources remain stretched thin. While the government has yet to announce any replacement initiative, patients and their families continue to bear the burden, unsure how they will manage life-saving treatments without financial support.

Follow us on Google News
Health card, Punjab Health Department, Sehat Card
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme For Farmers

Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme for Farmers

Auto Draft

ATTENTION Pakistani Gamers: Steam Summer Sale Slashes Prices!

Power Smart App Explained Protect Yourself From Overbilling And Keep Subsidies

Power Smart App Explained: Protect Yourself from Overbilling and Keep Subsidies

Pakistan Railways To Enable Card Payments At Stations

Pakistan Railways to Enable Card Payments at Stations

Giftedcrook Evolves Into Full Blown Cyber Espionage Weapon

GIFTEDCROOK Evolves Into Full-Blown Cyber-Espionage Weapon

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax In Punjab

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax in Punjab

Suzuki Alto Every Prices Soar After New Taxes In Pakistan

Suzuki Alto, Every Prices Soar After New Taxes in Pakistan

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab But This Time With A Twist

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab, But This Time With A Twist

Punjab Offers Cash For Plastic In New Recycling Drive

Punjab Offers Cash for Plastic in New Recycling Drive

Cursor Event In Islamabad To Highlight Ai Coding For Developers

‘Cursor’ Launching in Pakistan Soon confirmed by The Local Ambassador

Most Bank Accounts In Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50000

Most Bank Accounts in Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50,000

Mercedes Benz Solar Paint Could Make Evs Run On Pure Sunlight

Mercedes-Benz Solar Paint Could Make EVs Run on Pure Sunlight

Huawei Ev Battery Boasts 2000 Mile Range On 5 Minute Charge

Huawei EV Battery Boasts 2,000-Mile Range on 5-Minute Charge