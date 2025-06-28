By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Replaces Sehat Card With Specialized Health Coverage

The Punjab government has officially discontinued the Sehat Card scheme in all government hospitals across the province, effective June 30.

The move marks the end of a universal healthcare program that once enabled free treatment for eligible citizens at both public and private facilities.

A formal notification issued by the Sehat Card Company has directed all medical superintendents to immediately cease healthcare services under the outgoing scheme after the specified deadline. This decision concludes a health initiative originally launched under the PTI government as a universal health insurance solution.

In place of the Sehat Card, the Punjab government is launching a new health program designed to provide targeted medical support for critical and high-cost treatments. The new initiative will feature specialized health cards, including:

  • Cornea Treatment Card
  • Cochlear Implant Card
  • Bone Marrow Transplant Card
  • Dialysis, Kidney, and Liver Transplant Cards
  • Child Card Surgery Program for pediatric heart surgeries

Despite the shift in policy, the Punjab Health Department has assured citizens that no disruption in essential medical services will occur. Officials emphasize that the new system will deliver more need-based, focused care, prioritizing patients with life-threatening conditions and expensive treatment needs.

The overhaul represents a move from broad-based coverage to condition-specific support, aiming to optimize resources and improve healthcare outcomes across the province.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

