As major cryptocurrencies consolidate under key resistance levels, Pi Coin has emerged as an unlikely standout in a largely stagnant digital asset market. With Bitcoin hovering near $118,290 and Ethereum struggling to hold $3,617, Pi Coin is holding ground at $0.443. Which is a performance that has fueled both optimism and skepticism.

Major Cryptos Stuck in Neutral

At the time of reporting:

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $118,290 [PKR 32,938,965] , down slightly by $81. The day’s range spans from $117,428 to $119,210 .

Ethereum (ETH) sits at $3,617.23 [PKR 1,007,299] , losing $48.89. It has fluctuated between $3,529.88 and $3,677.76 .

Solana (SOL) is priced at $184.57 [PKR 51,370] , dipping $13.59, with highs of $199.93 and lows of $180.22 .

Pi Coin (PI) is trading at $0.4431 [PKR 123.39], a modest intraday drop of $0.0174, within a daily range of $0.4378 to $0.4612.

Note: All the PKR amounts are approximate, subject to change.

Despite the marginal dip, Pi Coin’s resilience in the face of broader market correction has turned heads.

Why Pi Coin Stands Out

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have hit temporary ceilings amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Pi Coin has bucked the trend.

Over the past week, Pi’s value surged more than 30%, even though it remains absent from major centralized exchanges.

Analysts attribute this sharp rise to speculative enthusiasm fueling activity in over-the-counter (OTC) markets and localized peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms, where limited availability and highly volatile pricing are driving demand.

Pi Coin Under the Microscope

But with every rally comes scrutiny. Pi Network, the project behind Pi Coin, has long been embroiled in controversy. Critics and blockchain researchers have flagged several red flags:

Centralized Governance: Pi’s core development remains tightly controlled by a closed group of founders, contradicting claims of decentralized protocol design.

Delayed Mainnet Launches: The network has repeatedly postponed its public mainnet, with the roadmap still lacking clarity.

Token Unlock Concerns: On July 4, Pi unlocked 300 million tokens, about 4% of circulating supply, causing concern about potential dumping.

Exchange Blackout: Pi Coin is not listed on Binance, Coinbase, or other reputable exchanges, keeping it in a speculative gray zone.

Mobile Mining Skepticism: Pi’s “mining” app, used by over 47 million users, has criticisms for offering engagement without actual proof-of-work or economic yield.

A 2024 academic study by researchers at the University of Geneva referred to Pi Network as a “centralized walled garden with questionable economic value.”

“It’s either a disruptive crypto underdog—or a social experiment that’s gone too far,” said one analyst on Gate.io.

Technical Snapshot and Market Outlook

Support Zone: Analysts place immediate support at $0.41–$0.43.

Resistance Range: Key upside targets include $0.505, a breakout point for short-term gains.

Momentum Indicators: The MACD remains bearish but shows signs of reversal. RSI levels near 40 indicate neither extreme overselling nor overbuying.

CoinCodex projects short-term volatility between $0.31–$0.44, while bullish sentiment pegs a breakout to $0.51–$0.55 if momentum holds through late July. For now, Pi is one of the few altcoins flashing green on an otherwise red board.

