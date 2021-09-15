PIA acquires latest fuel-efficient Airbus A320 aircraft

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired two A320 aircraft; the first aircraft reached Islamabad on Tuesday morning, while the second aircraft is expected to arrive in a couple of weeks, as per a statement realease by the airline.

As reported by BOL News, PIA had issued a tender for the acquisition of aircraft on lease. These two aircraft have been acquired on dry lease from the Bank of Utah, US.

The national airline plans to upgrade its fleet with the new versions of fuel-efficient latest technology aircraft. The two aircraft, manufactured in 2017, feature a passenger capacity of 170 seats.

The process of inducting aircraft was slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing aircraft industry crisis worldwide.

PIA chief executive officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, while sharing his views on the delivery of the first A320 aircraft, said that PIA’s aim is to provide the best services to its customers with fuel efficient aircraft featuring the latest technology.

He thanked the airline management for inducting the aircraft in such difficult times and congratulated them for this feat.

The PIA CEO also thanked the government of Pakistan, Ministry of Finance, PIA board of directors and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan for their support.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik instructed the PIA engineering and relevant departments to immediately fulfill all the necessary requirements and bring this aircraft into operation as soon as possible.