By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago
Pia Diverts Flights Over Gulf Due To Iran Restrictions

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made immediate changes to several of its international flight paths following the closure of Iranian airspace due to regional tensions linked to the ongoing Israel conflict.



On Friday, a PIA spokesperson confirmed that the national carrier has rerouted flights to the Gulf through Omani airspace. PIA will now serve destinations like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates through the Muscat Flight Information Region to ensure passenger safety and uninterrupted flights.

In addition to Gulf routes, PIA’s transcontinental flights to Toronto and Paris have also undergone adjustments. These flights are now avoiding Iranian territory and using Oman-controlled air corridors as part of updated navigational strategies.

These flight path revisions come as part of PIA’s proactive measures to “maintain uninterrupted international services while navigating evolving regional airspace constraints.



The airline continues to monitor the situation closely and will adapt routes as needed to prioritize the safety of passengers and crews.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

