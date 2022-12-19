PIA Earns Over 2 Billion After Partnership With Turkish Airlines

According to PIA, the company sold around 38,000 tickets for the Lahore/Islamabad to Istanbul route in just one month

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has increased over Rs 2 billion in revenue after its partnership with Turkish airline. This partnership began collaborative flight operations from Pakistan’s Lahore and Islamabad airport to Turkey.

Details show that ever since PIA has gotten into the partnership with Turkish airline, it has sold over 38,000 plane tickets. These are mostly return tickets from Pakistan’s Lahore and Islamabad airport towards the Istanbul Airport. This massive ticket sale volume was what allowed PIA to increase revenue by Rs 2 billion in just a few months.

This series of flights in collaboration with Turkish Airline first began on 15th November this year. Adding up to a total of 34 days, the revenue increase is definitely commendable. PIA is currently operating about six flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Istanbul.

Apart from an increase in revenue, PIA is also starting to offer discounts on flights going into northern areas. This is done in order to boost local tourism during the winter season.

The decision to offer discounts to boost tourism in northern areas was made by Federal Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique. Minister Saad took this decision during a high-level meeting between the Aviation Ministry and senior members of the Pakistan International Airlines.

Speaking to PIA Chiefs, Aviation Minister Saad ordered the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to introduce discounted flight plans for Skardu, Gilgit, and Chitral.

Flight scheduling and problems of domestic flights was also a topic of discussion. To improve the domestic flight experience, the Aviation Minister ordered PIA officials to improve the flight schedules between Lahore, Karachi, and Skardu.

