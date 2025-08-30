By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pia Shifts Sialkot Flights To Lahore As Floodwater Threatens Airport

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that all flights scheduled to operate from Sialkot International Airport have been shifted to Lahore Airport following the airport’s closure due to rising floodwaters.

According to PIA, flights between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. will now depart from Lahore. Passengers have been urged to contact the PIA call center at 111-786-786 for updated schedules.

The following flights will now operate from Lahore instead of Sialkot:

  • PK 746 (Jeddah–Sialkot)
  • PK 745 (Sialkot–Jeddah)
  • PK 239 (Sialkot–Kuwait)
  • PK 244 (Dammam–Sialkot)

A rescue spokesperson said floodwater was moving towards the airport from the southern side. He added that all manpower and machinery had been mobilised to drain the water in time.

Pakistan has been battling heavy monsoon rains, which have displaced more than 167,000 people in Punjab since August 14, including 40,000 who evacuated voluntarily after flood warnings.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday warned of widespread torrential rains across the country until September 2, as strong monsoon currents surge from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. The heaviest downpours are expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

