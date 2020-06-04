Pinterest’s new feature allows users to buy and sell products

Pinterest is one of the leading websites when it comes to viewing and sharing images. Users can view many different types of pictures on a unified platform. The American based image-sharing service has now added and additional feature that allows their users to sell their own and buy other people’s products.

The feature might have come as an aid for local and small business owners to sell their products in these COVID-ridden times. Because businesses have been forced to shut down amid these lockdown conditions, these businesses can take advantage of this feature and include their entire catalogue into shoppable pins.

Pinterest has added a ‘shop’ tab under which the items up for sale are classified. Everything from clothing to furniture has been put up on sale by business owners everywhere.

The feature was initially launched in the April of this year. Now, an additional discovery tool has been added to make the experience even easier than before. Users will now find a camera icon in their search bar. They can click this icon and take/upload a picture onto the app. The app then lets you explore similar images. It also offers a separate tab to explore images under the ‘shop’ tag so that users can buy similar products. By clicking on the image, you can contact the merchant selling the product and possibly purchase the item for yourself.

This discovery tool comes in handy when users have forgotten specific names of products but still wish to view their price or purchase the items.

The Pinterest application can be downloaded on your mobile devices from the Apple App Store , or the Google Play Store . Users can also simply visit the website .

