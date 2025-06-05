Pm Appoints Key Officials For It And Cybersecurity Projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed key professionals to lead major IT and cybersecurity projects, including roles under startup support and the Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan initiative.

PM Sharif has Abdul Bari as Investment Specialist/Project Manager (PSF) (PPS-10), “Prime Minister’s Initiatives-Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital”, under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Establishment Division issued a notification which read as:

The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr. Abdul Bari as Investment Specialist/Project Manager (PSF) (PPS-10), “Prime Minister’s Initiatives-Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital”, under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on contract basis for a period of two (02) years with immediate effect and until further orders.

Prime Minister has also appointed Ossama Ahmed as Project Manager, (BridgeStart), (PPS-10), “Prime Minister’s Initiatives-Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital”, under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on contract basis for a period of two (02) years with immediate effect and until further order.

In other key appointments on IT and security related posts, the Prime Minister has approved extension in contract appointment of Khurram Javed, Director (Capacity Building) (PPS-11) under the project titled “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan” being executed by the National Telecom and Information Security Board (NTISB), Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, for a period of one (1) year w.e.f. 01/07/2025.

Prime Minister has also approved extension in contract appointment of Muhammad Yousaf, Director (CERT) (PPS-11) under the project titled “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan” being executed by the National Telecom and Information Security Board (NTISB), Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, for a period of one (1) year w.e.f. 01/07/2025.