By Manik Aftab ⏐ 16 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pm Directs Launch Of Digital Invoicing System In Urdu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed that Pakistan’s digital invoicing system must be introduced in Urdu to make it more inclusive and user-friendly for all citizens.

Chairing a weekly review session in Islamabad, the prime minister assessed progress on FBR’s digitization drive, which includes the digital invoicing system, AI-based assessment tools, simplified tax return forms, an e-Bilty (electronic freight documentation) process, a centralized Command and Control Center, and a cargo tracking initiative.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared that PM Shehbaz welcomed the launch of simplified tax return forms in Urdu and instructed authorities to set up a dedicated helpline to guide citizens in filing their returns.

“Tax reforms must be centered around easing the burden on ordinary people,” the PM emphasized.

During the briefing, officials highlighted that the new digital tax return system, integrated with a central database, would be easier for taxpayers to navigate. Salaried individuals are expected to benefit the most, with the new return forms becoming available from July 15, and other taxpayers from July 30. Urdu-language returns for the salaried class are slated for rollout by the end of the month.

The prime minister also demanded third-party validation of all FBR reforms to ensure full transparency and credibility. Additionally, he directed a comprehensive nationwide campaign to educate citizens on effectively using the digital invoicing system and the new return process.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

