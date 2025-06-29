By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pm Formally Launches Apna Meter Apni Reading App

ISLAMABAD: As part of major power sector reforms, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally launched the ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading; app to empower consumers to record their own electricity meter readings. This step is designed to gradually phase out the reliance on meter readers from power distribution companies (Discos), addressing widespread frustrations over billing inaccuracies.

At the launch ceremony, the prime minister called the Apna Meter, Apni Reading app a “revolutionary technology” that puts consumers first by ensuring fair billing.

“We have implemented substantial reforms over the past year, yet there remains a long journey ahead,” he said, pointing to merit-based Disco board appointments and tough crackdowns on entrenched corruption.

Shehbaz Sharif also noted how rigorous talks with independent power producers (IPPs) helped slash electricity prices by Rs7.5 per unit.

“We resolved circular debt through bank negotiations and capitalized on falling global oil prices to cut rates even further,” he added.

Despite hurdles, the government chose to rebase tariffs without shifting the burden to consumers.

Additionally, the prime minister announced the Rs35 monthly Pakistan Television (PTV) fee would be removed from electricity bills, offering immediate relief.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that power theft remains Pakistan’s biggest energy challenge, causing annual losses of Rs500bn. He affirmed that comprehensive measures are being pursued to tackle this issue. The prime minister also underlined Pakistan’s rapid solar growth, calling it the cheapest power source and pledging continued support.

Highlighting the main objective, PM Shehbaz said the Apna Meter, Apni Reading app is designed to directly benefit ordinary consumers. Now available in five languages, the app will let millions track their own usage and keep bills accurate. He urged the power division to actively promote the new app so households across the country can take full advantage of this technology.

