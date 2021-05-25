News

PM Imran Khan’s cabinet holds digital meeting for the first time in Pakistan’s history

Avatar Written by Hamza Zakir · 1 min read>

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet just made history, albeit not in the way you might think. In a first for Pakistan, the cabinet held a digital meeting with the participants attending via tablets.

The development was shared by Prime Minister’s Office on Twitter, calling it a giant step taken towards digital automation of Cabinet Procedures.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) played a lead role in the process, coincided with relentless support by Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, the cabinet secretary.

In the meeting, for the first time ever in the nation’s history, the proceeding was entirely “paperless”. All the members were given a tablet.

The cabinet discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country besides the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan said that efforts are being made to make the youth population skilled. He mentioned that youth employment services are being implemented, as well as 50,000 scholarships for high-tech studies.

PM Khan said in a letter to the youth on Tuesday that the main challenge facing the country’s youth is finding work. The prime minister stated that government offices are unable to hire additional personnel.

He said that the private sector creates jobs or allows individuals to launch their own enterprises all around the world.

According to the PM, 170,000 scholarships will be awarded for teaching abilities, while 50,000 scholarships will be awarded for high technology. According to him, the government has set aside Rs 100 billion for youth loans.

PM Imran Khan said that if the youth have business plans, loans would be granted on the basis of merit. The youth will stand on their own two feet by beginning their own company.

He said that the government is assisting young people in finding work so that they can help to improve the economy.

He went on to say that every year, plans are made to raise funding for the youth, as well as to bring employment programmes to the youth.

digital meeting pakistan cabinet meeting Pakistan news pakistan technology PM Imran Khan
Avatar
Written by Hamza Zakir
Platonist. Humanist. Unusually edgy sometimes. Profile

PTA issues 19 mobile production licenses to enable the launch of ‘Made in Pakistan’ mobile brands

in News, Technology
May 25, 2021  ·  

Each Sindh district to get its own NADRA registration office, announces Asad Umar

in News
May 25, 2021  ·  

PM Imran announces 50,000 scholarships, employment programs for youth

in News
May 25, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Qualcomm Introduces A High End Snapdragon Processor For Entry-Level Computers