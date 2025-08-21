By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 48 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the launch of a digital question bank for MDCAT 2025, aiming to eliminate irregularities and ensure fairness in medical entrance testing.

For years, MDCAT had been surrounded by controversy over paper leaks, inconsistent syllabus across provinces, and a lack of transparency in evaluation. Students frequently protested against unfair practices, and in some cases, legal challenges were filed questioning the credibility of the process.

PMDC, which serves as the national regulatory body for medical and dental education, has been under pressure from both the government and judiciary to restore public trust. The introduction of the digital question bank and unified syllabus is part of a larger reform agenda to modernise the system and bring credibility back to the medical entrance exam.

Key Features of MDCAT 2025

  • Unified syllabus finalised with consensus from all provinces to avoid regional bias.
  • Digital question bank designed to prevent leaks and minimise human error.
  • Transparent system: PMDC will oversee registration, while universities handle question-setting, conducting, and marking of exams.
  • National coverage: 30 exam centers in Pakistan and one overseas center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Exam Details

  • Date: September 2025 (exact date pending).
  • Format: 180 MCQs (reduced from 200).
  • Duration: 3 hours (cut from 3.5).
  • Registrations: 97,000+ so far; expected to reach 150,000.

Eligibility Rules

  • Minimum Marks: 65% in F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent.
  • Domicile Restriction: Candidates can only attempt the test in their home province/region.

Why It Matters

  • Restores fairness after years of MDCAT criticism.
  • Ensures equal preparation opportunities for all students.
  • Strengthens accountability and transparency in Pakistan’s medical education system.

Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, inaugurating the system, called it “a turning point for medical education in Pakistan”, while PMDC officials hinted at future digitalisation, including possible computer-based testing in the coming years.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

