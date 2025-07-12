The Digital Youth Hub is set to extend its support to freelancers nationwide as part of the government’s plan to build a strong digital workforce that can drive the country’s economy. This initiative, led by the Prime Minister’s Office, aims to empower youth through skill development, capacity building, and expanded opportunities in the digital sector.

Chairman of the Digital Youth Hub, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, recently met with Ibrahim Amin, Chairman of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), in Islamabad. During the meeting, he highlighted various government programs designed to enhance youth skills and create a future-ready digital workforce.

He also shared the government’s plans to establish 250 e-Rozgar Centres across Pakistan. These centers will cater to skilled professionals from all backgrounds, including blue-collar and white-collar workers, opening doors for broader digital participation.

The Digital Youth Hub is a key platform developed in partnership between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and UNICEF. It connects young people to jobs, educational opportunities, and entrepreneurship resources, helping them explore, grow, and shape their future.

Pakistan’s Freelance Economy Has Potential to Double with More Support

During the discussion, PAFLA Chairman Ibrahim Amin emphasized the rising importance of digital and freelance work in Pakistan. He noted that over 2.3 million freelancers are currently active in the country, generating more than half a billion dollars in foreign exchange. With proper support from the government and stakeholders, he said, Pakistan could potentially double its freelancer base and their contribution to the national economy.

Amin also urged policymakers to introduce more international payment gateways to make transactions easier for freelancers and remote workers. Additionally, he called on commercial banks to offer incentives that would further encourage a cashless economy, benefiting the freelance community.

Officials from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Ignite, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, and the Universal Service Fund (USF) also attended the meeting, underlining a collective push to strengthen Pakistan’s digital landscape.

The expansion of the Digital Youth Hub’s scope to actively support freelancers reflects a strategic move to unlock new economic opportunities and position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global digital market.