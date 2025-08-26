The Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme is once again in the spotlight after conflicting reports emerged about hundreds of laptops allegedly going missing. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has now clarified that the laptops reported as “missing” under Phases I and II were not stolen but rather unaccounted for in official records.

According to HEC, universities are responsible for distributing laptops to eligible students on merit after receiving them from the commission. Out of the 1,038 laptops highlighted in recent reports, records for 895 have already been verified and updated to confirm delivery. However, reconciliation of the remaining 143 laptops is still pending, with the University of Karachi alone accounting for 124 units.

The HEC has directed all concerned universities to reconcile the data within one month. In case of failure, the cost of the laptops will be recovered and deposited into the Government Treasury.

Earlier, a parliamentary audit raised alarms by reporting that the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme Phase II had suffered notable discrepancies. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed that 1,011 laptops were reported missing or stolen. Of these, 784 had been traced and recovered, while 227 were still unaccounted for.

The PAC instructed authorities to ensure recovery of the missing devices within 30 days or hold relevant officials financially accountable. This revelation sparked controversy, questioning transparency in one of the government’s flagship youth initiatives.