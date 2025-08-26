A parliamentary audit has revealed that the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme Phase 2 suffered significant losses after 227 government-issued laptops remained unaccounted for. The Public Accounts Committee was told that 1,011 laptops were reported missing or stolen, of which 784 have been recovered and 227 remain missing. The Public Accounts Committee has demanded recovery within 30 days or financial accountability from those responsible.

Missing Laptops

Officials from the Higher Education Commission confirmed that records show 784 laptops recovered, but 227 devices are still untraced. The audit values the missing items at more than Rs 11.9 million. Universities have not been able to submit records of 757 laptops, and this creates loopholes in the tracing and recovery efforts. The committee emphasized poor supervision and poor record-keeping at various institutions.

HEC Response

The HEC said it revised earlier figures after reconciliation and that the number of previously flagged missing units was reduced through audits. The HEC acknowledged remaining discrepancies at several universities and pledged to tighten inventory controls and to improve verification processes. The agency committed to submit a detailed recovery plan and to share progress reports with the committee.

PAC Directive

The Public Accounts Committee directed authorities to recover all missing laptops within 30 days. The committee warned that if recovery does not succeed, the financial loss will be recovered from officials deemed responsible. The panel recommended disciplinary action in the case where negligence is discovered, and stronger checks should be carried out after future distributions.

The Prime Minister Laptop Scheme is currently in a position that needs urgent remediation in order to win the trust of the masses and, at the same time, to safeguard Government money. The HEC and member universities should submit verifiable lists and/or comply with the PAC directive in a timely manner. The committee will oversee progress and will impose accountability measures when necessary.