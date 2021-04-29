Thal Limited to establish a polypropylene plant with Rs. 1.7 billion investment in Hub

Thal Limited has announced a plant for polypropylene woven bags in Hub with an investment of Rs1.7 billion. “Polypropylene bags are used for multiple purposes ranging from the packaging of fertilizer and sugar to finished agricultural products,” said Topline Securities Deputy Research Head Shankar Talreja while talking to Express Tribune.

He remarked, “Apart from fertilizers, sugar production in Pakistan generates demand for 100-120 million bags annually.”

The utilization of polypropylene guarantees complete recycling toward the end of a product’s life, saving the environment from degradation, making polypropylene bags an environmental-friendly option.

While giving his opinion on the company’s new investment, the Thal Pakistan Papersack Division CEO Syed Umair Ahmed said, “The company also has a production capacity of 250 million paper bags per annum, and with a production capacity of 90 million woven polypropylene bags per annum, we will be able to cater to not only the local market but will also grow our export business,”

According to a World Bank report, Pakistan was one of the top five countries globally with the highest number of investment commitments in 2020.

Source: Express Tribune

