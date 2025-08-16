LAHORE — Popular Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, known online as Ducky Bhai, was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday, sources told this newsroom. Authorities have opened an inquiry, but officials have not disclosed the nature of the probe.

According to sources, Rehman was taken into FIA custody during routine immigration/airport checks and is currently being questioned by agency investigators. The FIA has not issued an official statement detailing the reasons for the detention.

Rehman, one of Pakistan’s most-followed content creators, who posts vlogs and roast-style videos to millions of subscribers; has faced legal scrutiny in the past. He and his wife were briefly detained by Lahore police in October 2024 after a video surfaced showing a firearm, a matter that was later resolved after the couple issued apologies.

In 2025, Rehman was also the subject of traffic-related legal action after a viral clip showed dangerous driving; he was later granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court in April 2025 in a reckless-driving case.

Representatives for the FIA and Rehman had not released formal comments at the time of writing. It was not immediately clear whether any formal case (FIR) had been registered against the YouTuber or whether he will be released on bail. Legal experts note that the detention might be related to the publicity of unofficial and shady betting/trading apps.

Further factual details from official sources were not available at publication.