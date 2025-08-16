By Tech Desk ⏐ 25 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ducky Bhai Promises Refunds Amid Heavy Criticism Over Online Course

LAHORE — Popular Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, known online as Ducky Bhai, was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday, sources told this newsroom. Authorities have opened an inquiry, but officials have not disclosed the nature of the probe.

According to sources, Rehman was taken into FIA custody during routine immigration/airport checks and is currently being questioned by agency investigators. The FIA has not issued an official statement detailing the reasons for the detention.

Rehman, one of Pakistan’s most-followed content creators, who posts vlogs and roast-style videos to millions of subscribers; has faced legal scrutiny in the past. He and his wife were briefly detained by Lahore police in October 2024 after a video surfaced showing a firearm, a matter that was later resolved after the couple issued apologies.

In 2025, Rehman was also the subject of traffic-related legal action after a viral clip showed dangerous driving; he was later granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court in April 2025 in a reckless-driving case.

Representatives for the FIA and Rehman had not released formal comments at the time of writing. It was not immediately clear whether any formal case (FIR) had been registered against the YouTuber or whether he will be released on bail. Legal experts note that the detention might be related to the publicity of unofficial and shady betting/trading apps.

Further factual details from official sources were not available at publication.

Tech Desk

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ministry Demands Swift Raast Qr Code Implementation For Utility Bills
Ministry Demands Swift Raast QR Code Implementation for Utility Bills
Jazz Zong Ufone Unite To Support Flood Hit Communities In Kp Ajk
Jazz, Zong & Ufone Unite to Support Flood-Hit Communities in KP & AJK
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Pakistan Activates 911 Emergency Helpline Amid Flood Crisis
Anthropics Claude Ai Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Anthropic’s Claude AI Ends Harmful Chats Automatically
Onic Celebrates Two Years Of Redefining Pakistans Digital Telecom Experience
Onic Celebrates Two Years of Redefining Pakistan’s Digital Telecom Experience
Openai Leak Reveals Chatgpt Agent May Soon Control Your Browser
OpenAI Leak Reveals ChatGPT Agent May Soon Control Your Browser
Meta Engineers Divide Ai Lab Yet Again To Chase Superintelligence
Meta Engineers Divide AI Lab Yet Again to Chase Superintelligence
Pakistans Forex Reserves Rise To 19 5 Billion Sbp Reports 11 Million Boost
Pakistan’s Forex Reserves Rise to $19.5 Billion, SBP Reports $11 Million Boost
Bitcoin Gears Up For A Breakout As Bullish Momentum Builds
Bitcoin Gears Up for a Triangle Pattern as Bullish Momentum Builds
You Will Not Be Able To Play Pubg On These Devices From November
You Will Not Be Able to Play PUBG on THESE Devices From November!
Bise Multan Class 10th Result 2025 Officially Announced
BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Officially Announced
Bise D G Khan Class 9th Result 2025 Announced
BISE D.G. Khan Class  9th Result 2025 Announced!
Bise Sahiwal Class 10th Result 2025 Published
BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published!