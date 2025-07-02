By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Poultry Hatcheries File Appeals Against Ccp Fines In Day Old Chicks Case

Eight poultry hatcheries fined a total of Rs155 million by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for colluding on the prices of day-old chicks have now individually challenged the penalties. The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) admitted their appeals for regular hearing on Monday and scheduled the next proceedings for September 10, 2025.

The CCP had penalized these poultry companies in May after finding evidence of cartel-like behavior in the sale of day-old chicks, which led to inflated prices and harmed small farmers and the broader poultry market. The fines were part of the regulator’s broader crackdown on anti-competitive practices in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The poultry companies argue that the CCP overstepped its jurisdiction and that pricing was influenced by external market factors, not collusion. With the appeals now formally admitted, the Tribunal will examine the merits of the CCP’s case and the companies’ defenses.

Legal experts believe the outcome could set an important precedent for Pakistan’s poultry sector, which has faced scrutiny over pricing and market manipulation. The next hearing promises to shed more light on whether these poultry hatcheries truly engaged in practices that hurt competition and consumers.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Microsoft

Microsoft to Lay Off 9,000 Employees, Impacting Less Than 4% of Workforce

IBCC

Foreign Boards Expected to Come Under IBCC and Education Ministry

Instagram Profiles Of Pakistani Actors

India Unblocks Instagram Profiles of Pakistani Actors

courier-companies

New Taxes Prompt Courier Companies to Raise Delivery Charges

senate-committee
ID:79132618

Senate Committee Raises Alarm Over IPPs, Circular Debt, Load Shedding & Power Sector Irregularities in Pakistan

Mobile-Registration

FBR Offers 120-Day Tax-Free Mobile Registration for Overseas Pakistanis

Apple-Safari-Browser-Update

Apple Safari Browser Update: Tech Preview 222 Released With Fixes

X Twitter

X/Twitter, Rolls Out AI Community Notes – Should Users Trust Them?

New United Bike Prices Effective Now Full List Revealed

Newly Increased United Bike Prices Effective Now: New Rates Revealed

Pakistan Airport Cargo Fees Increased Sharply After Five Year Freeze

Pakistan Airport Cargo Fees Increased by Up to 100%

Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

NADRA Union Council Services Now Available at THESE Locations

Cat Upholds Rs150m Penalty In Strepsils Misleading Ads Case

CAT Upholds Rs150M Penalty in Strepsils Misleading Ads Case

Nothing-Phone-3-Price

Nothing Phone 3 Has Just Launched: Featuring Dot-Matrix Display, 50MP Cameras, SD 8s Gen 4