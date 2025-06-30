Power Smart App Explained Protect Yourself From Overbilling And Keep Subsidies

The new Power Smart app is reshaping how Pakistan’s electricity consumers manage their bills, giving them a direct way to prevent overbilling and protect valuable subsidies. Launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ initiative, the app is already being hailed as a game changer for billing transparency.

Developed by the Ministry of Power Division, the Power Smart app empowers consumers by letting them take a photo of their electricity meter on a set date each month and upload it through the app. This reading becomes the official basis for their monthly bill, cutting out errors, inflated charges, and billing delays that often result from manual meter checking.

A spokesperson for the Power Division explained that the Power Smart app allows consumers to actively monitor their usage and ensure their bills reflect exactly what they’ve consumed. This direct involvement means households no longer have to rely solely on utility staff readings, which can sometimes be delayed or inaccurate.

How the App Helps Preserve Subsidies

One of the biggest advantages of using the Power Smart app is that it helps low-consumption households keep their electricity subsidies intact. Typically, homes that use up to 200 units per month receive a subsidized bill of around Rs2,330. But even a slight jump in recorded usage — sometimes due to estimation or late readings — can cancel the subsidy, pushing the bill past Rs8,000.

By submitting their own meter readings on time through the Power Smart app, consumers ensure they stay within the subsidy bracket and pay only what they owe. This not only reduces surprises in monthly bills but also safeguards critical financial relief for low-income families.

Importantly, once a reading is submitted through the app on the due date, any later reading — whether higher or lower — will not override the consumer’s data. This feature gives users strong protection against sudden billing spikes caused by late or erroneous meter checks.

Building Trust and Cutting Overbilling

The Power Smart app is part of a broader effort by the government to make the billing process more transparent and reliable. Officials believe it will drastically reduce overbilling cases, remove unnecessary middlemen, and build trust between consumers and electricity providers.

With the app now fully operational, electricity consumers across Pakistan have a practical tool to take control of their billing, avoid inflated charges, and keep the subsidies that are so vital for many households.