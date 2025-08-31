President Approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025

After earlier discussions on strengthening regional trade, President Asif Ali Zardari officially signed the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025 into law on Saturday. The move establishes a new statutory body aimed at managing border crossings, facilitating cross-border movement, and streamlining trade flows.

The newly established Pakistan Land Port Authority will function as a centralized platform to coordinate between various border management agencies. Its mandate includes ensuring the smooth passage of goods and passengers at land ports, cutting down on delays, and promoting more efficient trade processes.

By passing this law, Pakistan has become the third South Asian nation, after India and Bangladesh, to introduce a dedicated land port authority. The step highlights Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen border management while advancing regional economic integration.

Officials said the Pakistan Land Port Authority will introduce a structured system to work closely with border management bodies, reduce trade bottlenecks, and expand cross-border connectivity. The authority will also help Pakistan meet its commitments under global agreements and conventions.

The creation of the Pakistan Land Port Authority is being seen as a major milestone in boosting regional trade, enhancing border efficiency, and reinforcing Pakistan’s economic ties with its neighboring countries.