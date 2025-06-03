Prince Peshawar Motor has unveiled an enticing financing plan for the Volt electric vehicle, aiming to make EV ownership easier for budget-conscious consumers.







Under this new plan, customers can now own the Volt EV through a 36-month installment plan with “0% interest”. The scheme requires only a 30% down payment, making it one of the most competitive and accessible offers currently in the EV market.

The Volt EV is priced at PKR 3,900,000. Buyers only need to pay 30% upfront. The rest can be paid over three years with “no markup or interest.” This easy payment plan makes it simpler for people to switch to electric vehicles. It removes the financial stress of regular auto loans.

The Volt EV can go up to 200 kilometers on a single charge. It’s perfect for daily city driving. With rising fuel prices and climate concerns, it’s a smart and eco-friendly choice for everyday use.







Those interested in taking advantage of this offer can visit Prince Peshawar Motor, located on Landi Arbab Ring Road, Peshawar. To learn more or to schedule a test drive, potential buyers can contact the dealership at 0332-5745678 or 0335-5745678.