By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Prince Volt Ev Now On 0 Interest Plan Book Now

Prince Peshawar Motor has unveiled an enticing financing plan for the Volt electric vehicle, aiming to make EV ownership easier for budget-conscious consumers.



Under this new plan, customers can now own the Volt EV through a 36-month installment plan with “0% interest”. The scheme requires only a 30% down payment, making it one of the most competitive and accessible offers currently in the EV market.

The Volt EV is priced at PKR 3,900,000. Buyers only need to pay 30% upfront. The rest can be paid over three years with “no markup or interest.” This easy payment plan makes it simpler for people to switch to electric vehicles. It removes the financial stress of regular auto loans.

The Volt EV can go up to 200 kilometers on a single charge. It’s perfect for daily city driving. With rising fuel prices and climate concerns, it’s a smart and eco-friendly choice for everyday use.



Those interested in taking advantage of this offer can visit Prince Peshawar Motor, located on Landi Arbab Ring Road, Peshawar. To learn more or to schedule a test drive, potential buyers can contact the dealership at 0332-5745678 or 0335-5745678.

Electric Vehicle, ev pakistan
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Secures 2 5 Billion In Foreign Aid Commitments For Pakistan

Govt Secures $2.5 Billion in Foreign Aid Commitments for Pakistan

National Cert Dictate Parents On Safe Use Of Social Media For Children

National CERT Dictate Parents on Safe Use of Social Media for Children

Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes

Pakistan Welcomes Horwin’s Stylish Electric Scooters and Bikes

Youtube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar To Disappear

YouTube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar to Disappear

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty On Pvc Imports

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty on PVC Imports

Musk Faces Backlash Over Bitcoin Style Encryption Claim In Xchat Launch

Musk Faces Backlash Over ‘Bitcoin-Style Encryption’ Claim in XChat Launch

Pakistan Launches Digital Assets Authority To Regulate Virtual Economy

PMLN Senator Accuses Govt of Copying Virtual Assets Bill 2025

Qualcomm Wants Android Users To Update Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

Qualcomm Wants Android Users to Update, Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

James Bond Returns In 007 First Light Game Reveal

James Bond Returns in ‘007: First Light’ Game Reveal

Ptcl Joins Hands With Dwp For Data Center Modernization

PTCL Joins Hands with DWP for Data Center Modernization

Fbr Facilitation Desks For Overseas Pakistanis Established

FBR Launches Special Help Desks for Overseas Pakistanis

Punjab Okays Rs5 Billion Lahore Metro Renovation Plan

Lahore Metro Gets Rs5B Green Upgrade with Solar Stations

Adb Board Approves Loan For Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry

ADB Board Approves Loan for Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry