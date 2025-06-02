ISLAMABAD: In a landmark move poised to catalyze Pakistan’s digital transformation, the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This pioneering public-private development alliance underscores a shared commitment to driving technology-led growth in the digital sphere and nurturing sustainable economic progress across the nation through analytics-led policy development.







The agreement, signed by Mr. Nasruminallah Mian, Senior Programs Officer at ADB, and Syed Ali Abbas Hasani, Secretary General of P@SHA, represents the first-ever formal collaboration between the two institutions. This MoU lays the foundation for a multi-faceted engagement, leveraging ADB’s digital-led developmental mandate and P@SHA’s expansive industry footprint to steer Pakistan toward a future-ready digital economy. This collaboration is set to significantly impact Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman P@SHA, remarked: “This partnership is a catalyst for digital sovereignty. With ADB, we’re co-architecting innovation ecosystems that scale talent, embed equity, and power Pakistan’s leap into a resilient digital future.”

Under the ambit of this alliance, P@SHA and ADB will undertake joint initiatives in:

Foresight-driven research on emerging technologies and digital public policy

Capacity-building programs, including workshops, advanced skills training, and leadership forums

Policy roundtables that convene government, industry, and academia to inform reform

Innovation recognition platforms, including national tech awards and startup empowerment initiatives

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by senior leadership from both organizations, including Mr. Sajjad Mustafa Syed (Chairman, P@SHA), Dr. Sonia Saleem and Mr. Salman Dar (CEC Members), Mr. Syed Ali Abbas Hasani (Secretary General), Ms. Laraib Farhat (Manager, Policy & Government Affairs), Mr. Gulraiz Iqbal (Government Affairs Lead), and Mr. Khayam Abbasi, alongside distinguished delegates from ADB.







Today, P@SHA stands as the only nationally recognized IT industry body in Pakistan, representing over 1,000 member organizations. With a mission to elevate Pakistan as a globally respected digital economy, P@SHA continues to advocate for enabling policy frameworks, cross-border tech diplomacy, and strategic public-private cooperation.

This MoU with ADB is a testament to P@SHA’s resolve to position Pakistan’s tech sector at the forefront of regional innovation and economic resilience. By bridging industry expertise with multilateral vision, this partnership is poised to unlock new frontiers of growth, inclusion, and global competitiveness, significantly contributing to Pakistan’s digital transformation.