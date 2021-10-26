PTA allows Pakistani company to produce Samsung phones

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Samsung phones will now be produced locally. This is due to the fact that the PTA has issued a license to a Pakistani firm to manufacture Samsung smartphones locally. The PTA stated the following:



“In accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, PTA has issued MDM authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices.”

In addition, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited has applied for setting up a smartphone manufacturing plant in Karachi. Moreover, the PTA has also approved around 25 foreign and local companies for producing mobile devices locally. According to one of the regulators:



“The authorization to manufacture Samsung Mobile devices in Pakistan is a landmark achievement and will further revolutionize the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market.”

Furthermore, Hammad Azhar, the Federal Energy Minister of Pakistan announced last month mentioned first that Samsung would start a joint venture with Lucky Motor Corporation to set up a manufacturing plant in Pakistan. He stated the following:

“I congratulate Lucky Group and Samsung on entering into a JV to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan. These positive developments are evidence of the success of DIRBS [Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System] system that eliminated smuggling of phones. And then followed up by Mobile Manufacturing policy last year.”