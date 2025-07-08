Islamabad: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 105,296 URLs containing blasphemous content across websites, apps, and social media platforms. This was revealed to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Rana Iradat Sharif Khan on Tuesday.

The PTA and National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) briefed the committee on their efforts to crack down on blasphemous content online.

The PTA Chairman stated that the authority works under Section 37(1) of the PECA Act 2016. To fulfill its mandate, PTA has introduced several complaint systems for the public and government departments.

A dedicated email for blasphemy-related reporting has been launched and promoted through print and digital media. PTA is also using a Technical System to detect and block objectionable content, including blasphemy, pornography, gambling, and anti-state material.

So far, based on complaints and proactive monitoring, 105,296 URLs have been blocked for hosting blasphemous content.

The Additional Director of NCCIA informed the committee that his agency is actively tracking and acting against such online material. Legal actions have led to 12 convictions in trial courts.

From 2021 to 2024, 1,314 accounts spreading blasphemous content were blocked. Anti-Blasphemy Cells now operate in 15 Cyber Crime Units across Pakistan. These units respond swiftly using cyber investigation tools.

The Committee Chairman stressed zero tolerance for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He called for decisive action against offenders. The committee also emphasized protecting minorities with the same commitment and seriousness.

Lastly, the Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs highlighted efforts to integrate all provincial grievance systems, including AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan, with the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal (PCP) to improve complaint resolution and transparency.