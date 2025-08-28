Pta Cancels Licenses Of Worldcall Wateen Three Others Over Unpaid Dues

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cancelled the Long Distance and International (LDI) licenses of WorldCall Telecom Limited, Wateen Telecom Limited, Telecard Ltd, CircleNet Communications Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., and Wise Communication System after prolonged disputes over unpaid dues and non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

The development marks a major escalation in the ongoing standoff between telecom operators and regulators, as the cancellation comes despite earlier court protections that had allowed the companies to continue operations.

According to official records, the renewal of LDI licenses had been pending since 2024 due to outstanding dues, including Access Promotion Contribution (APC) for USF, Late Payment Additional Fees (LPAF), and other penalties. The combined liabilities of LDI operators were reported at over Rs 81 billion, with five operators—including WorldCall, Wateen, Telecard, Wise Communication, and 4B Gentel—having expressed willingness to clear Rs 8.2 billion in principal dues in installments.