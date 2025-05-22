Pta Chairman Issues Clarification Over Senate Session Controversy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman has issued a formal clarification regarding the recent PTA Chairman Senate session controversy, expressing regret over remarks made during a Senate Functional Committee meeting.







During the session on Problems of Less Developed Areas, chaired by Senator Agha Shahzeb Durrani, tensions escalated when Chairman PTA reportedly made a controversial remark directed at Senator Aimal Wali Khan, suggesting he had “smoked charas” after leaving the meeting briefly. The comment was seen as offensive, sparking outrage among the committee members.

Addressing the incident, the PTA Chairman Senate session controversy was termed a result of misunderstanding. Mr. Hafeez clarified that he had no intention of using disrespectful or unparliamentary language and had already apologized to the Senate members for any unintended offense caused by his immediate reaction to an earlier query.

He emphasized his deep respect for the Senate and its members and reaffirmed his commitment to upholding parliamentary norms while working within the legal and regulatory framework. The PTA chief also stated that the campaign against him on social media and in political circles stems from misinterpretation of the incident.







Calling for a more constructive and positive approach moving forward, the chairman stressed the need to prioritize national interest and unity in addressing telecom infrastructure concerns.