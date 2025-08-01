Facebook online scams have emerged as the most notorious in Pakistan’s digital fraud landscape, with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocking 1,246 scam-related URLs on the platform in just the first half of 2025.

This revelation comes straight from an internal briefing presented to the Senate Standing Committee on IT & Telecom, held on July 31, 2025.

According to PTA’s submitted stats, out of 13,185 total scam URLs processed, Facebook led the chart, far ahead of Instagram (932 blocked), YouTube (74), and Twitter (8).

Cybercriminals Prefer Facebook Online Scams to Target Pakistanis

PTA flagged Facebook as the “most exploited platform” for electronic fraud in Pakistan. The social media giant’s high reach and unfiltered group creation features have made it a favorite for scam artists ranging from fake investment schemes to fraudulent giveaways.

Of the 1,357 total complaints against Facebook, 1,246 were successfully blocked. PTA stated that over 91% of these scam URLs were acted upon after internal assessments, while 47 were still under review, and 64 were rejected by Facebook itself.

Instagram and YouTube are Also Under Watch

Instagram, a close second, saw 932 URLs blocked out of 1,155 total complaints. This shows a shocking 99.37% blocking rate.

YouTube, while not as prominent, still had 74 URLs blocked, raising concerns about how video-based scams may be quietly spreading.

PTA Ramps Up Cyber Fraud, Online Scams Action Under PECA

The PTA clarified that its crackdown on electronic fraud is conducted under Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). It collaborates closely with the NCCMA to monitor scam-related activity, especially where call center fraud is involved.

Without diving into specifics, the PTA acknowledged an increase in complaints tied to “fraudulent call centers and software houses,” indicating that not all scam activity is limited to social media. Just weeks ago, many scam centers got raided in the twin cities and elsewhere in a bid to curb national cyber fraud initiatives.

The government has also requested social media giants to bring their official presence in the country to make matters like these easy to handle and report, among other things.