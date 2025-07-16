By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Seizes 16000 Sims Gateways In Major Crackdown

In a decisive move to secure the country’s telecom network, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a fresh crackdown on illegal SIM operations, carrying out a series of successful raids across multiple cities.

The PTA Zonal Office Lahore, in coordination with NCCIA Lahore, recently executed targeted raids against illegal SIM operations in Multan, Kot Momin (Sargodha), and Hasilpur. These efforts are part of an intensified strategy to curb practices that undermine Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

During a raid in Multan, officials discovered a grey setup running a large number of active SIMs from various mobile operators. While the equipment was confiscated, the primary suspect managed to flee. However, detailed analysis of the seized SIMs led authorities to a Zong franchise in Kot Momin. This resulted in the arrest of the franchise owner and two accomplices.

An on-the-spot investigation further exposed the role of an individual in Hasilpur, who was providing fingerprints for unlawful SIM issuance and collecting activated SIM cards. The main orchestrator, linked to three Ufone franchises in Vehari, Hasilpur, and Multan—and a former Jazz franchise operator in Lahore—was subsequently apprehended.

The raids led to the recovery of 15,996 SIMs (12,636 Ufone, 1,370 Jazz, 1,100 Zong, and 890 Telenor), 18 Zong BVS devices, one 128-port gateway, six 64-port gateways, and four 32-port gateways. NCCIA has registered an FIR against those involved to pursue legal action.

This sweeping crackdown underscores PTA’s firm commitment to dismantling illegal SIM operations that threaten the integrity of Pakistan’s telecom sector. By taking strong enforcement steps, the regulator aims to maintain a secure and transparent digital environment across the country.

