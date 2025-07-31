The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey across 19 cities in Q2 2025. This evaluation focused on the performance of major Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), including Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, and Zong.

The survey was performed under the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021. It involved 43,000 voice calls and SMS tests, alongside 340,000 broadband data samples.

PTA assessed services such as voice quality, mobile broadband speed, web browsing, latency, and SMS reliability. The mobile operators failed to fully meet several Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) required by their licenses and regulations. In terms of mobile broadband, 4G/LTE signal strength was recorded in real time using auto-detection technology. Though operators showed some compliance, none fully met the required benchmarks.

Latency, a critical measure for mobile internet, was also tested. The survey measured ping rates against various websites and third-party servers to assess responsiveness. Unfortunately, no operator achieved complete compliance with latency benchmarks, affecting user experience during mobile data use.

PTA emphasized that improving latency and throughput is essential to enhancing digital services nationwide.

Operators are expected to address these gaps in upcoming quarters.