PTA have asked TikTok to take down obscene content for viewership in country.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority asked a popular short-video app TikTok to block indecent content for viewership in the country.

“Keeping in view the growing concerns in society with respect to content on the platform the PTA chairman had an online meeting with senior management of TikTok,” according to an official statement published by PTA.

Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa acknowledged the platform’s recent effort for taking down the indecent content and asked TikTok to put in place a more robust mechanism for monitoring and moderation so that the unlawful material is not accessible to be viewed within Pakistan.

Back in July, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued the final warning to TikTok regarding clamping down the obscene, vulgar, and immoral content on its platform.

In its response earlier this month, TikTok shared the content moderation mechanism for removing any inappropriate content from its platform. It also said that Pakistan is one of the five markets where the largest number of videos were removed.

The social media giant said: “Content moderation is performed by deploying a combination of technologies, policies and moderation strategies that identify and analyze problematics content and user accounts.”

TikTok is an infamous social media app for its engaging content. Even though users enjoy creating content, it is responsible for giving them safety on the platform, the company said in a statement. It has released an updated publication of the Community Guidelines in Urdu that will help and maintain a supportive and welcoming environment for users in Pakistan.

“The company guidelines provide guidance on what is and what is not allowed on the platform, keeping TikTok a safe place for creativity and joy, and are localized and implemented in accordance with local laws and norms.”

