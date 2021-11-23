PTA highlights a 98% success rate in blocking immoral content on social media

In recent news, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) highlighted that the government has achieved a 98 percent success rate in blocking out immoral and obscene content on social media.

This successful implementation of the government is based on compliance from different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and more. According to the PTA, the social media platforms in total have processed around 900,000+ complaints and have overseen around 98 percent of those complaints.

The report further mentioned how TikTok was the leading platform in terms of compliance as it processed around 99 percent of the complaints whereas SnackVideo has a 95 percent compliance rate followed by Likee with an 86 percent rate.

In addition, upon PTA’s request, Youtube has blocked around 82 percent of immoral content which was around 10,000+ in number. Moreover, Facebook removed 53 percent of immoral content found and Twitter had blocked around 4500 vulgar videos and posts which had a compliance rate of 46 percent.