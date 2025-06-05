Pta Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Sale Of Cloned Mobile Devices

Islamabad (June 5, 2025): The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has intensified its efforts to curb the illegal trade of cloned mobile devices and IMEI tampering across the country.







In a recent significant operation, the PTA Zonal Office Faisalabad, working in conjunction with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Faisalabad. They successfully raided a mobile shop situated in the D-Ground Dragon Mall mobile market.

The raid resulted in the seizure of two cloned handsets. The owner of the shop, who was actively involved in the illicit sale of these devices, was apprehended by NCCIA. Authorities have stated that further investigation is ongoing to uncover and recover any additional illegal inventory.

The PTA has reiterated its firm stance of zero tolerance against any unauthorized alteration of mobile device identifiers. These illegal activities contribute to criminal anonymity, thereby facilitating a range of offenses, including cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other serious criminal acts.







The PTA has urged the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals involved in mobile phone cloning or tampering. The regulatory body affirmed its commitment to strengthening its actions against such illicit practices, warning that all violators will be subjected to stringent legal consequences.