PTA launches a mobile app to help telecom consumers with their complaints

Written by Usman Aslam

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently released a user-friendly application that is to act as a Complaint Management System in order to facilitate telecom consumers.

The application also includes Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on different issues to ensure consumer awareness and better understanding hence providing consumers with a convenient method of submitting their complaints and queries.

The application is available on the Android Play Store and Apple’s App Store. In a nutshell, the users will be able to file complaints regarding telecom services, mobile registrations, web content reporting, stolen handset blocking, and more. This includes complaint tracking and the option of providing feedback to the PTA.

