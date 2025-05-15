PTA MVNO Policy Lets New Telcos Operate Without Building Physical Networks

ISLAMABAD: A new PTA MVNO policy is set to revolutionize Pakistan’s telecom sector by allowing new telcos to launch services without owning a physical network, thanks to the long-delayed MVNO framework finally moving forward.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has finalized the MVNO policy that will allow companies to offer telecom services by leasing infrastructure from existing Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), instead of investing in their own physical networks. The move opens the door for digital-first and cost-effective telecom services across the country.

The finalized draft of the framework—recently vetted by the Ministry of Law and Justice and revised by the Ministry of IT—has now been sent to the federal cabinet for approval. Once approved, it will enable the PTA to start accepting applications from new telcos eager to enter the market.

Originally completed in June 2024 after consultation with stakeholders, the framework was revised to reduce the license fee from $5 million to just $140,000 and to extend the license validity to 15 years. These incentives aim to attract startups and tech-driven firms into Pakistan’s telecom space.

The PTA MVNO policy allows new entrants to manage branding, marketing, and customer support independently while using the infrastructure of established MNOs. Commercial agreements between MVNOs and MNOs will be subject to PTA approval.

This policy shift is expected to lower entry barriers, expand service options for consumers, and stimulate competition in a market dominated by a few major players. However, the delay in implementation has coincided with other unresolved telecom issues—such as the uncertain timeline for the 5G launch and the pending PTCL-Telenor merger decision.

Officials anticipate that once the federal cabinet grants approval, licensing will commence and new telecom players will be able to roll out their services without the burden of physical infrastructure—marking a transformative shift in Pakistan’s telecom ecosystem.