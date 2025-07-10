By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 59 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta
Islamabad (10th July 2025): Opensignal, an independent global network analytics organization, will support the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in strengthening the capability of monitoring and enhancing quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for telecoms subscribers across Pakistan. The initiative aims to provide objective, real-time insights into network performance using crowdsourced data. Crowdsourcing is a recognized methodology for enabling evaluation of network quality and consumer experience across various technologies, including fixed broadband and mobile networks (2G/3G/4G/5G, etc.).
Opensignal’s advanced, data-driven insights will be utilized to monitor and enhance network performance, ensuring reliable and high-speed connectivity for consumers in line with international standards set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and global best practices. PTA will receive consistent and real-time data on key performance indicators such as 4G/5G speeds, latency, coverage gaps, and user experience. This information will reinforce the PTA’s ability to make evidence-based decisions that advance consumer interests, promote investment, and facilitate network expansion.
The initiative underscores PTA’s commitment to transparency and consumer protection.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

