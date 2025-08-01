By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market

The PTA QoS Survey 2025 has revealed that while Jazz, Zong, and Telenor demonstrated improvements in mobile broadband and voice services, none of the cellular mobile operators (CMOs) fully complied with all key performance indicators (KPIs).

Conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) over 70 days during Q2 2025, the independent quality assessment spanned 19 cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, covering 2,570 km of drive routes.

As part of the PTA QoS Survey 2025, the regulator tested quality metrics for Voice, SMS, and Mobile Broadband, including throughput, latency, and web browsing. The analysis was based on approximately 43,000 voice calls and SMS, along with 0.34 million broadband performance samples.

Mobile Broadband Performance

Download Speeds:

Jazz led the chart with an average speed of 25.34 Mbps, followed by Zong (17.98 Mbps), Telenor (9.34 Mbps), and Ufone (7.62 Mbps).

Upload Speeds:

Jazz again topped the rankings at 19.98 Mbps, trailed by Zong (18.06 Mbps), Ufone (12.80 Mbps), and Telenor (5.10 Mbps).

Latency:

Telenor recorded the lowest average latency at 59.5 ms, narrowly ahead of Jazz (59.8 ms), followed by Zong (63.7 ms) and Ufone (72 ms).

Although latency is not an official KPI, it plays a critical role in user experience. The PTA QoS Survey 2025 measured latency using pings to third-party servers and popular websites. None of the operators met the benchmark of under 75 ms, showing a gap in real-time service quality.

non-compliant KPIs in PTA QoS 2025

Voice and SMS Performance

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR):

Ufone achieved 99.5%, followed by Jazz (99.7%), Zong (99.4%), and Telenor (98.6%).

Call Completion Ratio (CCR):

Jazz led again with 99.1%, while Ufone scored 98.6%, Telenor 97.1%, and Zong 96.8%.

SMS Send Time:

Jazz recorded the fastest SMS delivery at 2.20 seconds, with Zong at 2.80 seconds, Telenor at 3.20 seconds, and Ufone at 5.10 seconds.

PTA QoS ranking 2025

PTA Rankings by Service Area

Mobile Network Coverage:

Jazz and Ufone jointly ranked first, followed by Zong and then Telenor.

Mobile Broadband Rankings:

  • Throughput: Jazz (1st), Zong (2nd), Ufone (3rd), Telenor (4th)
  • Latency: Zong (1st), Telenor and Ufone (tied for 2nd), Jazz (3rd)
  • Web Browsing: Jazz, Zong, and Telenor shared 1st place, with Ufone in 2nd

Voice Services:

Ufone came out on top, followed by Telenor. Jazz and Zong tied for third.

PTA QoS 2025 voice compliance

While Jazz, Zong, and Telenor showed clear strengths in specific areas, the PTA QoS Survey 2025 highlighted critical shortfalls in meeting complete regulatory compliance. Latency issues and inconsistent 4G/LTE signal strength were among the recurring problems noted.

The survey was conducted under the guidelines of the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021, and PTA has reaffirmed its dedication to improving service standards and holding telecom providers accountable for quality performance.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo+
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Set to Launch Next Week with Massive Battery
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra Thin Vr Glasses Just 3 Mm Thick
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra-Thin VR Glasses Just 3 mm Thick
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All Punjab Boards Class 9th Result 2025 Expected Date Revealed
Hackers Exploit Critical Wordpress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Hackers Exploit Critical WordPress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift With New Tax Concessions
Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift with New Tax Concessions
Apple
Apple Hits Major Milestone: 3 Billion iPhones Shipped Worldwide
Redmi 15 Series
Xiaomi Redmi 15 Series, Including 5G and 15C, Officially Debuts in Poland
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave In August Amid Breakout Signals
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave in August Amid Breakout Signals?
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra
You Can Now Apply for Govt Jobs with Latest NADRA Pak-ID Update
Pubg World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins 4thrives Among Top 16
PUBG World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins, 4Thrives Among Top 16
Pakistan And Us
Trump’s Oil Deal Clears Path for Pak-US Crypto Collaboration
Pta Cracks Down Facebook Leads Pakistans Digital Scam Epidemic
PTA Cracks Down: Facebook Leads Pakistan’s Digital Scam Epidemic
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal With U S Ending Middle East Reliance
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal with U.S., Ending Middle East Reliance