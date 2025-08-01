The PTA QoS Survey 2025 has revealed that while Jazz, Zong, and Telenor demonstrated improvements in mobile broadband and voice services, none of the cellular mobile operators (CMOs) fully complied with all key performance indicators (KPIs).

Conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) over 70 days during Q2 2025, the independent quality assessment spanned 19 cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh, covering 2,570 km of drive routes.

As part of the PTA QoS Survey 2025, the regulator tested quality metrics for Voice, SMS, and Mobile Broadband, including throughput, latency, and web browsing. The analysis was based on approximately 43,000 voice calls and SMS, along with 0.34 million broadband performance samples.

Mobile Broadband Performance

Download Speeds:

Jazz led the chart with an average speed of 25.34 Mbps, followed by Zong (17.98 Mbps), Telenor (9.34 Mbps), and Ufone (7.62 Mbps).

Upload Speeds:

Jazz again topped the rankings at 19.98 Mbps, trailed by Zong (18.06 Mbps), Ufone (12.80 Mbps), and Telenor (5.10 Mbps).

Latency:

Telenor recorded the lowest average latency at 59.5 ms, narrowly ahead of Jazz (59.8 ms), followed by Zong (63.7 ms) and Ufone (72 ms).

Although latency is not an official KPI, it plays a critical role in user experience. The PTA QoS Survey 2025 measured latency using pings to third-party servers and popular websites. None of the operators met the benchmark of under 75 ms, showing a gap in real-time service quality.

Voice and SMS Performance

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR):

Ufone achieved 99.5%, followed by Jazz (99.7%), Zong (99.4%), and Telenor (98.6%).

Call Completion Ratio (CCR):

Jazz led again with 99.1%, while Ufone scored 98.6%, Telenor 97.1%, and Zong 96.8%.

SMS Send Time:

Jazz recorded the fastest SMS delivery at 2.20 seconds, with Zong at 2.80 seconds, Telenor at 3.20 seconds, and Ufone at 5.10 seconds.

PTA Rankings by Service Area

Mobile Network Coverage:

Jazz and Ufone jointly ranked first, followed by Zong and then Telenor.

Mobile Broadband Rankings:

Throughput: Jazz (1st), Zong (2nd), Ufone (3rd), Telenor (4th)

Latency: Zong (1st), Telenor and Ufone (tied for 2nd), Jazz (3rd)

Web Browsing: Jazz, Zong, and Telenor shared 1st place, with Ufone in 2nd

Voice Services:

Ufone came out on top, followed by Telenor. Jazz and Zong tied for third.

While Jazz, Zong, and Telenor showed clear strengths in specific areas, the PTA QoS Survey 2025 highlighted critical shortfalls in meeting complete regulatory compliance. Latency issues and inconsistent 4G/LTE signal strength were among the recurring problems noted.

The survey was conducted under the guidelines of the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021, and PTA has reaffirmed its dedication to improving service standards and holding telecom providers accountable for quality performance.