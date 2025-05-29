PTA Raided Singapore Plaza For Selling CPID/Patched Phones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), recently conducted an enforcement action in Rawalpindi, against CPID and Patch Phones.







The raid targeted a mobile phone shop (City Mobile Plaza) located in Singapore Plaza, focusing on illegal activities related to mobile device manipulation. The operation specifically addressed the illicit practice of modifying International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, that are exchanged using patch techniques.

During the joint raid, law enforcement officials successfully seized several items, including a laptop, a CPU, and a mobile phone, all actively being used for unauthorized IMEI modifications.

The PTA has reiterated its stringent “zero-tolerance” policy against such illegal activities. The authority emphasized that these practices seriously threaten national security and public safety. By enabling anonymity through untraceable devices, these activities facilitate various criminal enterprises. The PTA urged the public to actively report any suspicious activities related to mobile phone tampering or cloning to the authorities.