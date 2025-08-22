The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has strongly refuted allegations that Jazz overcharged its subscribers during the fiscal year 2023–24. The regulator clarified that no such overbilling took place and stressed that all tariff adjustments were duly approved under the existing regulatory framework.

Sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told TechJuice that reports claiming the PTA sent its version to the Prime Minister are incorrect. They clarified that the PTA has only shared its refusal of Jazz’s overbilling with the Auditor General of Pakistan.

AGP Audit Report Highlights Alleged Overbilling

Earlier, the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), in its Telecommunication Sector Audit for 2024–25, accused Jazz of overcharging customers by Rs6.58 billion in 2023–24. The report claimed that the operator charged higher than the PTA-approved tariffs and pointed to potential violations of the Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996, and the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, 2009.

Jazz Denies Allegations, Reaffirms Compliance

Jazz, on its part, also rejected the AGP’s observations, calling them baseless and misleading. The company emphasized that all tariffs and services were introduced only after the PTA’s formal approval. It added that detailed records, documented approvals, and contributions had already been submitted to the concerned authorities, proving its compliance with regulatory requirements.

The telecom operator assured its customers that its offerings remain fair, affordable, and fully compliant with the law. Jazz reiterated its commitment to delivering transparent and reliable services to millions of users across Pakistan.