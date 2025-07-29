The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has suspended the license of Orion Track (Private) Limited. This action was taken due to the company’s continuous failure to meet regulatory requirements. Orion Track was granted a non-exclusive license (No. DIR(L)/CVAS-907/PTA/2017) on November 8, 2017. The license allowed the company to offer Data Class Value-Added Services.

According to license condition No. 3 and relevant regulations, the company had to submit Annual Audited Accounts (AAAs). It also needed to pay the Annual License Fee (ALF) within 120 days after June 30, 2022.

The PTA issued multiple reminders. Letters were sent on October 7 and November 10, 2022, and again on April 7, 2023. Follow-up emails were also sent in May and September 2023. Despite these efforts, the company did not respond or comply.

As a result, a Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued on November 10, 2023. It directed the company to submit the AAAs and ALF, including the Late Payment Additional Fee (LPAF). PTA also required a written explanation for the delay.

A hearing was scheduled for May 6, 2024. However, the company failed to attend. Later, on May 28, 2024, Orion Track admitted the notice was overlooked. It promised to submit the required documents by June 20, 2024.

Even after this assurance, the company did not comply. PTA then issued final notices in January 2025. Yet again, no response was received.

After reviewing the case, PTA concluded that Orion Track had violated key licensing conditions. Therefore, the following actions have been taken:

License Suspension: The license is suspended for one month. It will be restored if the company submits AAAs and clears all dues.

The license is suspended for one month. It will be restored if the company submits AAAs and clears all dues. Termination Warning: If compliance is not met within one month, the license will be terminated automatically without further notice.

If compliance is not met within one month, the license will be terminated automatically without further notice. Service Suspension Order: All LDI, LL, TIP, and Mobile licensees must suspend services to Orion Track immediately.

PTA has reaffirmed its commitment to enforce telecom regulations. It urges all licensees to maintain transparency and comply with the law.