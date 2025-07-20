By Manik Aftab ⏐ 46 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta Warns Users About Whatsapp Scam Messages

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an alert urging WhatsApp users to be cautious of scam messages coming from unknown local or international numbers. These messages often pretend to be from WhatsApp’s official account and may display the WhatsApp logo to appear legitimate.

PTA has highlighted that these WhatsApp scam messages typically include a suspicious URL and may falsely claim that a user’s account has violated policies or requires security verification. Users are strongly advised not to click on these links, as they are malicious and could result in data theft or complete compromise of the account.

According to PTA, these scam attempts are not associated with WhatsApp and are designed to trick users into giving up sensitive information. To stay protected, users should block such numbers immediately and report them through WhatsApp’s built-in reporting system.

Helpful links for reporting are available for both Android and iPhone users:

This advisory on WhatsApp scam messages is part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to promote digital safety. The authority encourages users to remain alert when dealing with unsolicited or suspicious messages to avoid falling victim to online fraud.

