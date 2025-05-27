Ptcl Elevates It Infrastructure With Cisco Core Routing Solution

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, May 27, 2025: PTCL Group, comprising Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone 4G, today announced a strategic partnership with NETS International. This partnership will modernize its IT Core Routing Platforms through the deployment of a cutting-edge Cisco IT Core Routing Solution.







The integration of Cisco’s industry-leading routing technology is expected to bring significant operational benefits. With enhanced data processing capabilities and reduced latency. PTCL and Ufone 4G users will experience a more seamless digital journey, leading to improved overall satisfaction.

This collaboration will also seamlessly integrate with the Group’s existing Cisco ACI-based Software-Defined Networking (SDN) infrastructure, optimizing network efficiency and operational agility. Customers can anticipate enhanced service reliability, resulting in smoother streaming and gaming experiences.

“This modernization project reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Mr. Jafar Khalid, GCTIO of PTCL and Ufone. “By deploying state-of-the-art Cisco routing solutions, we are enhancing our network’s efficiency and ensuring a superior digital experience for our customers.”







Mr. Jahangir Ahmad, MD of NETS International, showed enthusiasm for the continued partnership: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with PTCL and Ufone. This project is a major milestone, and we are confident that the new Cisco Core Routing Platform will redefine network performance and reliability.”

Muhammad Nadeem, CEO of NETS International, further emphasized the project’s significance: “The IT Core Routers Tech Refresh & Modernization project is a game-changer for PTCL and Ufone. Our expertise, combined with Cisco’s world-class technology, will establish new benchmarks in Pakistan’s telecommunications and IT sector.”

This strategic modernization initiative will strengthen PTCL Group’s leadership in Pakistan’s telecom industry. By partnering with NETS International and Cisco Systems, PTCL Group is setting new standards for network excellence, operational efficiency, and customer experience.