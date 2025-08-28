By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 11 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
PTCL Group has announced its financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2025, recording 16% year-on-year revenue growth. The performance was driven by strong demand in fixed broadband, mobile data, enterprise services, and carrier wholesale operation.

According to the report, PTCL’s revenue grew by 12% compared to the same period last year, while its flagship fiber broadband service, Flash Fiber, posted a 62% increase. Ufone 4G achieved 17% revenue growth, supported by an expanding subscriber base, and U Microfinance Bank (Ubank) recorded 25% growth.

Financial Overview (HY 2025)

Segment YoY Growth Notes
PTCL Group Revenue +16% Driven by broadband, data, enterprise, wholesale
PTCL Revenue +12% Flash Fiber up 62%, Business Solutions up 15%
Carrier & Wholesale +18% International revenue up 10%
Operating Profit Rs. 7.9 bn Up 38% YoY
Net Loss Rs. 3.3 bn Due to one-off pension liability adjustment
Ufone 4G +17% EBIT Rs. 7.6 bn vs Rs. 0.7 bn in 2024
UBank +25% Continued expansion in microfinance sector

PTCL Group also reported progress in expanding fiber to the home coverage, enhancing digital banking and wallet services, and strengthening international connectivity through new agreements. The company highlighted that its digital platforms, including mobile wallet UPaisa and the UPTCL app, showed strong user growth during the period.

