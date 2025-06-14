By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ptcl Group Wins Six Categories At Pakistan Digital Awards 2025

PTCL Group won six awards at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025, marking a notable achievement across marketing, digital services, and customer engagement categories. The recognition reflects the company’s strategic focus on innovation in both brand storytelling and digital support tools.



The awards, which recognize excellence in digital initiatives, highlighted PTCL Group’s efforts in using digital platforms to drive user engagement and improve service delivery. PTCL Group’s win at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025 spanned across six different categories, acknowledging its role in creative marketing and customer-centric innovation.

Leading the wins was the Seenataan campaign, a tribute to Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, which earned the title of Best Digital Campaign of the Year. The campaign gained attention for its narrative approach and emotional depth, tapping into themes of national pride and identity.

The PTCL Group My Reward App was named Best Discount and Deals Application, noted for enhancing user interaction through a streamlined loyalty and rewards interface. The PTCL WhatsApp Bot secured the Best Use of Bots award, cited for delivering automated customer service and real-time support.



In the marketing segment, Ufone 4G’s Sim Lagao campaign received the Best SMS Marketing Campaign award for its effectiveness in reactivating customer accounts. The Free Unlimited Snapchat Offer took the Best Social Media Campaign award for aligning with youth preferences on digital platforms.

The final recognition went to Ufone’s Zalmi Women League campaign, which was awarded for its representation of inclusivity and sports-based digital outreach.

PTCL Group’s multiple wins at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2025 point to a broader shift in telecom branding, where user experience and social relevance are becoming key components. The group’s campaigns and digital tools reflect an understanding of evolving digital habits, particularly among younger audiences.

As the telecom sector continues to adapt to shifting consumer expectations, PTCL Group’s performance at the awards illustrates its focus on scalable, user-friendly solutions and purpose-driven communication strategies.

 

Pakistan Digital Awards 2025, pakistan telecom, PTCL
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

