By Manik Aftab ⏐ 20 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Usf Audit Findings Reveal Rs624m In Unrecovered Penalties

The Universal Service Fund (USF) project awarded to PTCL in Quetta has come under scrutiny after an official audit flagged several compliance and procedural irregularities. The Rs43.207 million agreement was signed on September 26, 2023, to connect two union councils, Baleli and Nobar, with an unserved population of 28,658 by deploying 7.7 km of optical fibre cable (OFC).

According to the audit report, PTCL submitted a declaration of good standing with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) that dated back to April 24, 2008, making it irrelevant for FY2023-24. Furthermore, the approval was granted by the PTA chairman rather than the full authority, as required under Section 3(9) of the Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganization Act (PTRA), 1996.

The audit also revealed that the cost details lacked a proper route diagram for the OFC at the planning stage, and no As-Built Laying Diagram was available after completion. This absence made it difficult to verify excavation routes, pole placement, and other installation details. Although USF’s in-house technical audit reviewed trench depth, HDPE pipes, and OFC placement, the lack of diagrams limited proper verification of the work.

Another concern was raised over the project timeline. PTCL marked its milestone completion on December 1, 2023, while the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Right of Way was issued on December 26, 2023, by the Metropolitan Corporation of Quetta. The audit noted that no invoice for Right of Way charges was found in the records.

The findings have cast doubt on transparency and compliance in PTCL’s execution of the Quetta project, with auditors urging stricter checks on future awards under USF to ensure adherence to regulations and technical requirements.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market
PTCL Audit Reveals Rs624 Million Loss Over Project Delays
Agp Flags Rs 9 15 Billion Misuse Of Ignite Rd Funds In Governance Gaps
AGP Flags Rs 9.15 Billion Misuse of Ignite R&D Funds In Governance Gaps
Us Mobile Story Ahmed Khattaks 200m Growth In 9 Months
US Mobile Story: Ahmed Khattak’s $200M Growth in 9 Months
How To Import Old Passwords Into Apple Passwords On Mac
Image Source: AppleInsider
How to Import Old Passwords into Apple Passwords on Mac
Meta Ai Reorganization Reshapes Superintelligence Teams
Meta AI Reorganization Reshapes Superintelligence Teams
State Bank Declares 1link A Designated Payment System
State Bank Declares 1LINK a Designated Payment System
Senate Panel Seeks Pta Answer On Jazz Billing Practices
Senate Panel Seeks PTA Answer on Jazz ‘Overbilling’ Practices
Eyes Of The City Stolen Rawalpindis Safe City Cameras Disappear Overnight
‘Eyes of the City’ Stolen: Rawalpindi’s Safe City Cameras Disappear Overnight
Chinese Deepseek Rolls Out V3 1 With New Features Affordable Access
Chinese DeepSeek Rolls Out V3.1 With New Features, Affordable Access
Scientists Successfully Use Lab Grown Brain To Control Robot Dogs
Scientists Successfully Use Lab-Grown Brain to Control Robot Dogs
Its Time To Stop Treating Ai Like Humans Microsoft Ai Chief Urges
‘It’s Time to Stop Treating AI Like Humans,’ Microsoft AI Chief Urges
Pakistani Youtuber Rajab Butt Could Soon Be On Interpols Wanted List Heres Why
Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt Could Soon Be on Interpol’s Wanted List: Here’s Why!
Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Unveiled Heres Everything You Need To Know
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Unveiled, Here’s Everything You Need to Know